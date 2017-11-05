Osibanjo: Nigerians must resist secessionists

Vice President Yemi Osibanjo has charged Nigerians to join the federal government to resist those seeking for the disintegration of the nation.

He maintained Nigeria can only move ahead as a united and indivisible country devoid of corruption.

He spoke yesterday at the wedding of one of his aides, Nelson Nwokoro, at the Pastoral Centre in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

According to him: “This country is better together stronger together than separated. There is nothing we gain by being separated because the countries around us are tiny countries; very tiny countries.

“Rwanda, which is celebrated in Africa, Lagos state alone is six times the economy of Rwanda, just one state in Nigeria

“We are a great country and anybody that wants to separate us we must reject and refuse it because this country can provide for everyone of us and provide well but our problem is corruption.

“If we check corruption in this country, there is more than enough for all of us,” he said.

Osinbajo called for dialogue to settle difficulties and challenges that may arise.

He argued balkanisation of the country will make such small countries vulnerable to bigger countries.

“I want us to bear in mind that our country must remain a united country. We must stand together.

“As we go along, where there are difficulties we must sit down and talk about these difficulties and resolve them and move along as a family as brothers. That is the way great countries are developed.

“When a country separates into a little bit, they will be picked up and they will be destroyed easily. In fact, I was saying to people in one of the states in the South West that when you become a small state then you will see the division in that small state, you will now be fighting each other. Let us come together and stay together.”

The Vice President assured the south east the Maiduguri- Port Harcourt railway approved by President Muhammadu Buhari will pass through states in the region.

“It will pass through Enugu, Abakaliki and Awka. So there is no need to make that request because it has already been approved by President Buhari,” he said.

Governor David Umahi appreciated the assistance the federal government has been giving the state, especially in the area of agriculture.

Others who attended the wedding include Minister of Transport Rotimi Amaechi; former Governor Martin Elechi; Senator Sam Egwu and wife, Ukamaka and Ebonyi Speaker Francis Nwifuru, among others.

The post Osibanjo: Nigerians must resist secessionists appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

