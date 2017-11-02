Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo: Financial inclusion key in economic recovery plan

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesdsy in Abuja said that the country needs to ensure financial inclusiveness for all towards the revamp of the nation’s economy. He stated this while hosting Queen Maxima of Netherlands who is also the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for inclusive finance for development. According to Osinbajo, financial inclusiveness is important for development of the individual, community and country.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.