Osinbajo: Financial inclusion key in economic recovery plan

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesdsy in Abuja said that the country needs to ensure financial inclusiveness for all towards the revamp of the nation’s economy. He stated this while hosting Queen Maxima of Netherlands who is also the UN Secretary General’s Special Advocate for inclusive finance for development. According to Osinbajo, financial inclusiveness is important for development of the individual, community and country.

