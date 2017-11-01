Pages Navigation Menu

Osinbajo reveals those frustrating Buhari’s war against corruption

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (SAN), on Tuesday accused the elites, as well as religious leaders across the geo-political zones of frustrating the fight against corruption in Nigeria. Osinbajo accused the political, business and religious leaders of selfishness, saying they refused to make sacrifices, either in service or self-restraint. The Vice President, represented by the Aso […]

