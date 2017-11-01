Osinbajo to chair summit on real estate

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will today chair the first economic summit on real estate organised by Bstan Homes to unveil investment opportunities in the sector.

The summit, with the theme: Investment Opportunities in The Real Estate Sector, holds at the Sheraton Hotel and will, among other things, showcase the sector’s potential to help the country exit recession.

Chief Executive Officer Bstan Homes, Becky Damilola-Oke during a pre-event briefing with its brand ambassadors and Nollywood actors and actresses -Shola Shobowale, Ejike Asiegbu, Monalisa Chinda Coker and Enyina Nwigwe, said the real estate has capacity for 200 per cent return on investment (ROI).

She added that the firm was seeking ways to partner with government at all levels to resolve accommodation challenges in Nigeria.

She pointed out that the essence of the summit, which is first of its kind, was to build and strengthen partnerships with stakeholders and government so as to tackle the country’s housing challenges.

Damillola-Oke disclosed that Bstan Homes has concluded plans with the Borno State Government and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to build houses for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Maiduguri and the FCT by 2018.

She also disclosed plans to partner with the brand ambassadors, state governments to take the initiative to other states with IDPs.

