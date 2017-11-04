Osun will support abolition of HND/BSc dichotomy – Aregbesola









Governor Rauf Aregbesola of Osun state has declared that his administration will support move towards the elimination of the dichotomy between University and Polytechnic graduates, saying that his government is ready to support any cause that will give due recognition to Polytechnic education.

This is just as the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) applauded Osun state education policy, describing it as one of the best in the world going by the various successes it has recorded since the inception of the present administration in the state.

The Regional President, West African Polytechnic Students Union, (WAPSU), Salawudeen Lukman, stated this during the official investiture of Governor Aregbesola, as the grand patron of the association and Presentation of National Outstanding Leadership Award to him by the executive council members of the association at Osun Government House, Osogbo.

The award, according to the association, was bestowed on Aregbesola as an icon of hope in public service and in recognition of his commitment to good governance and passion for youth in technical and vocational education development as well as his great efforts in nation building.

Lukman commended Aregbesola for investing in the education sector, saying the association was aware of the successes his administration had recorded in the last seven years.

He said Osun under Aregbesola’s watch had surpassed the expectations of the world towards the institutionalization of good governance, adding that Osun remains one of the few states in Nigeria where education has been given the required attention.

According to him, “Since your emergence as the Governor of Osun, you have given us due honour to prove to us that truly you are a product of a good polytechnic education.

“We deemed it fit to present you this award based on your achievements and your pragmatic leadership style. You remained one of the few Governors in the federation who have invested so much in the future generation.

Governor Rauf Aregbesola, expressed profound gratitude to NAPS leadership for the extreme recognition given to his personality, saying “this will further encourage my step to strengthening democracy and good governance”.

‎He promised not to relent in his efforts at redeeming lost education’s glory by sustaining the policies that will magnify free basic education on which his administration had invested largely since assumption of office.

BOLA BAMIGBOLA, Osogbo

The post Osun will support abolition of HND/BSc dichotomy – Aregbesola appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

