Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Our plan is 2m passengers daily on Lagos waterways–Ambode

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

…Commissions Three Executive Boats, Four Jet Skis …We‘ll Explore Tourism, Economic Potential Of Waterways, Says Ambode Lagos State Governor, Mr Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday commissioned three newly acquired executive boats by the State Government, with a pledge to fully explore the tourism and economic potentials of the waterways in the State for the overall benefit of the people.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.