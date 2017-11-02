Over 600000 to sit for PLE this year – New Vision
KFM
Over 600000 to sit for PLE this year
New Vision
By press time, Odongo said no further teaching of students was expected to occur saying those caught would face severe sanctions. A total of 646,080 candidates will beginnings today (Thursday) to write their final Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).
PLE begins today
