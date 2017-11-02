Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over 600000 to sit for PLE this year – New Vision

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


KFM

Over 600000 to sit for PLE this year
New Vision
By press time, Odongo said no further teaching of students was expected to occur saying those caught would face severe sanctions. A total of 646,080 candidates will beginnings today (Thursday) to write their final Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE).
PLE begins todayKFM

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.