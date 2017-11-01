HoS confronts Chief of Staff at FEC – Vanguard
|
HoS confronts Chief of Staff at FEC
ABUJA—THE weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting which started after the swearing-in of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, and the launch of the 2018 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem witnessed a mild drama.
Attorney General As Atanni Je By Louis Odion
Maina: Presidency keeps mum as Head of Service implicates Buhari
Oyo-Ita, Kyari in Hot Exchange over Leaked Memo in State House
