Pakistani Woman accidentally poisons 27 Family Members in a Failed Bid to Kill Husband

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Pakistani woman has accidentally poisoned 27 family members in a bid to kill her husband. According to Pakistani police, the 21-year-old woman had intended to poison her husband, 25, who she was forced to marry. She had earlier tried to run away from her husband but was caught and brought back. She had offered […]

