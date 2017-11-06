Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pastor Adeboye predicts what will happen to Naira soon

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has predicted that Nigeria’s legal tender, Naira, will become a powerful currency in the world again. This is even as he said that those responsible for the devaluation of the Naira in the past few years will be arrested. Adeboye made […]

Pastor Adeboye predicts what will happen to Naira soon

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.