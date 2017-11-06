Pastor Adeboye predicts what will happen to Naira soon

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye has predicted that Nigeria’s legal tender, Naira, will become a powerful currency in the world again. This is even as he said that those responsible for the devaluation of the Naira in the past few years will be arrested. Adeboye made […]

Pastor Adeboye predicts what will happen to Naira soon

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

