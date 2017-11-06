PDP aspirant unfolds agenda

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Woman Leader aspirant, Hajia Baraka Umar, has advocated for a legislation that will support the welfare of women, children and people with disability.

Baraka, who is a former Commissioner for Agriculture in Kano State, said in the present political arrangement, the welfare of women, children and people with disabilities are not protected.

The former Senior Special Adviser to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan on Agriculture promised to use her contacts and wealth of experience to liberate women politically and economically.

Baraka, who is among six aspirants for the position, which has been zoned to the North-West, added that neglecting women in the scheme of things has slowed down the wheel of development in the country.

She said: “I will make sure that political participation is taken to another level. Politics should be seen much more than just the rancor and the screaming as far as women are concerned.

“Politics is a very important process as far as democracy is concerned and it shouldn’t be taken for granted, particularly, as it involves women. Now, our position as women is that we must get our 35 per cent out; and it is not enough to get the 35 per cent, we have to get the best eleven.

“How do you get the best eleven—so, we have to put our women on track on how to campaign, on how to get what we want through negotiation and intensive lobby. We are going to carry our lobbying up to the National assembly, so that it can benefit everybody, not only the PDP because the PDP is already on track.

Umar added: “But we want these things to be mainstreamed into the Nigerian constitution so that people with disability, women and children will all have a stake.

“So, as it is today, you find out that women, children and people with disability are always at the mercy of those in power.

