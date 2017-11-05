PDP Chairmanship: George, Adeniran cannot sit, exclude other aspirants – Group

A group under the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the South West, The Reformers, have condemned an alleged interference with the PDP chairmanship contest by the party’s board of trustees, BoT, saying the erroneous exclusion of some aspirants by the board is condemn able.

The group who alleged that two of the aspirants, Chief Bode George and Professor Adeniran sat and excluded some aspirants contesting the same position they are contesting also said that the party is rearing its head into the very dark acts that saw it being chided by the now ruling opposition All Progressives Congress, APC, party.

A statement signed by Hon. John Adenekan for the group however called on the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jubril to disassociate the revered organ of the Party from what it described as “such an unholy alliance before it ruins the party of another chance to reclaim power from the failed APC government.”

It also called on the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), “to intervene urgently on this matter so that the party will not ascend into another crisis.”

The statement read thus:

“WE CONDEMN THE INTERFERENCE OF BOT ON THE CHAIRMANSHIP CONTEST IN PDP

Our attention has been drawn to a statement credited to some members of the Board of Trustees (BoT), of our great Party, the PDP in which the members erroneously disenfranchised some Aspirants contesting for the office of National Chairman from the Southwest Zone.

While we recognize the rights of individuals to form opinions and take PERSONAL decisions, such act should not be one that erodes good conscience and fairness, especially when such decision is motivated by personal aggrandizement and laced in form of a Palace coup.

It is utmost distasteful that while our great party is still being chided for embarking on a voyage of impunity in the past, our revered members of the Board of Trustees have yet again not just kick-started that inglorious engine but have either by sheer ignorance or personal ambition allowed fifth columnists who have grounded the fortune of our party in the Southwest with cacophony of litigations, polarization of State Executive Committees and truncating of various attempts at having a befitting National Chairman back into the herd and taken donations from them.

Chief Bode George and Professor Adeniran who are both an interested party in the National Chairmanship race cannot sit and exclude other Aspirants contesting for the same position.

This is unconstitutional and must be condemned in totality by members and supporters of the party and all lovers of democracy. The Board of Trustees of the Party has no business in screening or excluding eligible members of the party from contesting any offices they may deem fit.

The BoT is the conscience of the party and has from time in memorial maintained a neutral and umpire role in the affairs of the party.

The connivance of some members from the region without due consultation with the Chairman of the BoT, Senator Walid Jubril is merely an opinion.

We therefore call on the Chairman of the Board of Trustees, Sen. Walid Jubril to disassociate the revered organ of the Party from such an unholy alliance before it ruins the party of another chance to reclaim power from the failed APC government.

Finally, we call on the National Caretaker Committee (NCC), to intervene urgently on this matter so that the party will not ascend into another crisis.”

