PDP chairmanship: Ladoja, Daniel, Agbaje missing as South-west leaders shortlist 3 aspirants
Daily Post Nigeria
The race for the national chairmanship position of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) may be over for some aspirants. This is as Southwest members in the party's Board of Trustees (BoT) have shortlisted only three names from the eight contenders that …
PDP: I'm not aware of BoT's decision to prune chairmanship aspirants for convention – Fayose
Daniel says it's undemocratic, a huge joke as S/West BoT endorses Adedoja, Adeniran, George
National chairmanship: Fresh rumpus rocks South-West PDP
