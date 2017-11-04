PDP Chairmanship: Sultan of Sokoto Backs Gbenga Daniel

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, has expressed hope that former Ogun State Governor, Otunba Gbenga Daniel, would succeed in his quest to emerge as the National Chairman of the PDP at the party’s forthcoming convention.

A statement on Friday by Daniel’s media team said the Sultan expressed his support when Daniel and his entourage visited him on Thursday in continuation of his nationwide consultation before the party’s convention.

The statement quoted the Sultan as saying, “Gbenga Daniel has been my very good friend since the days he was governor of Ogun (State). I remember the very good hospitality he affords me anytime I visit (ed) Ogun State.

“Gbenga Daniel, we all are praying for you to succeed in this quest and I am personally enjoining you not to forget the people when you get there.”

The monarch also advocated for a strong opposition, while urging politicians to be forthright in their dealings at all times.

In a related development, a former Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said that the party needs an experienced chairman to lead it to the next general elections.

George spoke in Abuja on Friday, shortly after obtaining his expression of interest and nomination forms at the party’s national headquarters.

He said it would be disastrous for the party to have someone who would be compromised ahead of the next general elections. In order to avoid a disastrous outing for the party, he said delegates to its national convention, scheduled to hold in Abuja on December 9, should elect someone who is dogged, bold and tested as the party’s leader.

