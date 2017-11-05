Pages Navigation Menu

PDP conducts congress election despite court orders

Despite court order, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Saturday conducted a congress to elect new executives to run the party’s affairs for the next four years in Ogun State. The congress took place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta under the watchful eyes of national officials from the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission, …

