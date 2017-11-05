PDP conducts congress election despite court orders

Despite court order, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP on Saturday conducted a congress to elect new executives to run the party’s affairs for the next four years in Ogun State. The congress took place at Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library, Abeokuta under the watchful eyes of national officials from the party, the Independent National Electoral Commission, …

The post PDP conducts congress election despite court orders appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

