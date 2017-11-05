PDP convention: Chieftain wants grassroots participation

A Chieftain of PDP in Lagos State, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu has urged the National Caretaker Committee of the party to carry grassroots members in the preparations for the forthcoming party’s national convention. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the convention is scheduled to take place on Dec. 9 in Abuja.

