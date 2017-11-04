Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP holds congress meeting in Ogun State

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ogun State on Saturday held its state congress to elect new leaders for the party. A correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria, who monitored the exercise at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, reports that the Congress was peaceful. NAN reports that the exercise which was conducted by …

The post PDP holds congress meeting in Ogun State appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.