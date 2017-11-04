PDP in Oyo splits again, elects two state chairmen in parallel congresses

Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is presently engulfed in another survival crisis as leaders of the party on Saturday held two separate state congresses. The congresses held simultaneously at Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado and Watershed ground, Old Ife road, both in Ibadan, the state capital. Chief Jacob Adetoro emerged from Oke-Ado […]

PDP in Oyo splits again, elects two state chairmen in parallel congresses

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

