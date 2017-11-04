Pages Navigation Menu

PDP in Oyo splits again, elects two state chairmen in parallel congresses

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Oyo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is presently engulfed in another survival crisis as leaders of the party on Saturday held two separate state congresses. The congresses held simultaneously at Baptist Secondary School, Oke-Ado and Watershed ground, Old Ife road, both in Ibadan, the state capital. Chief Jacob Adetoro emerged from Oke-Ado […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Hello. Add your message here.