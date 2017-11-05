Ladoja, Makinde hold separate congesses – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Ladoja, Makinde hold separate congesses
The Punch
Two parallel congresses were held by the Peoples Democratic Party in Ibadan on Saturday with Seyi Makinde and Rashidi Ladoja leading each of the factions that held the two congresses. The congresses, which were held to elect the state executives of the …
Imoke, INEC officials, caretaker committee in attendance as Oyo PDP holds state congress
PDP in Oyo splits again, elects two state chairmen in parallel congresses
PDP: Ladoja, Makinde hold parallel congresses in Oyo
