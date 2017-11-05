PDP sweeps Enugu Council polls, as APC kicks
The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has swept the election conducted on Saturday in the entire 17 local government areas in Enugu State. DAILY POST reports that the party also swept all the 258 councilorship positions announced so far. The election result was declared by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, on Sunday. It was […]
PDP sweeps Enugu Council polls, as APC kicks
