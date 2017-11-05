Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP sweeps Enugu Council polls‎, as APC kicks

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has swept the election conducted on Saturday in the entire 17 local government areas in Enugu State. DAILY POST reports that the party also swept all the 258 councilorship positions announced so far. The election result was declared by the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission, ENSIEC, on Sunday. It was […]

PDP sweeps Enugu Council polls‎, as APC kicks

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.