PDP sweeps Enugu council polls

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has swept all chairmanship positions in the 17 council areas of Enugu State the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has announced. The party also swept 259 of the 261 councillorship positions. Election did not hold in Obioma and Eke communities within Udi council area.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

