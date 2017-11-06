Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

PDP sweeps Enugu council polls

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has swept all chairmanship positions in the 17 council areas of Enugu State the Enugu State Independent Electoral Commission (ENSIEC) has announced. The party also swept  259 of the 261 councillorship positions. Election did not hold in Obioma and Eke communities within Udi council area.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.