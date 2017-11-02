Pages Navigation Menu

PDP’s national chair aspirants pledge to eschew bitterness – Guardian (blog)

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


PDP's national chair aspirants pledge to eschew bitterness
The aspirants for the national chairmanship of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in its December 9, 2017 national convention have pledged to shun hate speeches and rivalry. During a meeting which lasted from Tuesday night till the early hours of …
PDP Chair: Aspirants Fail To Agree On Consensus CandidateGistmaster (blog)

