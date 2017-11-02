PDP’s national chair aspirants pledge to eschew bitterness – Guardian (blog)
Guardian (blog)
PDP's national chair aspirants pledge to eschew bitterness
Guardian (blog)
The aspirants for the national chairmanship of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in its December 9, 2017 national convention have pledged to shun hate speeches and rivalry. During a meeting which lasted from Tuesday night till the early hours of …
PDP Chair: Aspirants Fail To Agree On Consensus Candidate
