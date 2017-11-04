Pages Navigation Menu

Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Rita Edochie Grace The Premiere Of "Anyanwu Ututu"

Posted on Nov 4, 2017

It was all lovely and full of excitement as host of Nollywood big boys graced the premier of the Igbo movies series “Anyanwu Ututu. To be honest, almost all the “big guns” in Igbo movies were present at the premier of this wonderful movie series.
Those in attendant include veterans actor, Pete Edochie, Patience Ozokwor, Chinwe Owoh and others. The premier was at Stanel Event center, Anambra state.
See photos below

