Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Photos Of Billionaire Kenyan Governor, Who Has Gold Cars, Uses 24 Karat Gold Phones, And Only Drinks Gold Wine Is Breaking The Internet

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Below are photos of Mike Sonko who rose to national political prominence when he was elected as the Member of Parliament for Makadara Constituency, Kenya at the age of 35. His political image was further bolstered by his trouncing of such political heavyweights as man-hood Wathika and Reuben Ndolo to clinch the seat. The September …

The post Photos Of Billionaire Kenyan Governor, Who Has Gold Cars, Uses 24 Karat Gold Phones, And Only Drinks Gold Wine Is Breaking The Internet appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.