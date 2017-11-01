Photos: Shatta Wale visits President Akufo-Addo at Flasgstaff House – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
Photos: Shatta Wale visits President Akufo-Addo at Flasgstaff House
Myjoyonline.com
On Tuesday, October 17, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo set social media ablaze when he sent a tweet wishing dancehall artiste Shatta Wale happy birthday. What made that tweet unique was that the President addressed the dancehall artiste in …
Shatta Wale Wins Best Dancehall Artiste In USA
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!