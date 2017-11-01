Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Sheebah working on new video with Burundian singer

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

By Stuart G-Khast

Uganda’s arguably finest female singer Sheebah Karungi is not about to stop! The singer is recently eyeing so many  cross boarder collaborations. After her collabo with Nigeria’s Solidstar and Rwanda’s The Ben, she has now crossed to Burundi and done a song with Natacha.

They collaborated on song titled “Wangu” whose audio is already receiving massive airplay in Burundi. They are now working on its video which is expected to be out very soon.

Here are some photos from the shoot:

Sheebah and Burundian singer Natacha in "Wangu" video shoot.

