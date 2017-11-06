Pages Navigation Menu

Photos: Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai and wife Sylvia enjoy honeymoon

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Photos, Uganda | 0 comments

Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai and his wife Sylvia Namutebi have finally gone on their honeymoon, three months after their wedding.

According to Aly, they are now enjoying their dream honeymoon in Maldives.  “After getting married 3 months ago and a crazy work schedule right after the wedding, my wife and I are finally taking our dream honeymoon! Maldives here we come!” He noted.

The couple wedded at a lavish ceremony held at Lake Victoria Serena golf resort on July 29.

Here are some photos from the honeymoon:

Staff writer

