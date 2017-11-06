Photos: Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai and wife Sylvia enjoy honeymoon

Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai and his wife Sylvia Namutebi have finally gone on their honeymoon, three months after their wedding.

According to Aly, they are now enjoying their dream honeymoon in Maldives. “After getting married 3 months ago and a crazy work schedule right after the wedding, my wife and I are finally taking our dream honeymoon! Maldives here we come!” He noted.

The couple wedded at a lavish ceremony held at Lake Victoria Serena golf resort on July 29.

Here are some photos from the honeymoon:

Staff writer

The post Photos: Talent Africa boss Aly Allibhai and wife Sylvia enjoy honeymoon appeared first on Bigeye.ug.

This post was syndicated from Bigeye.ug. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

