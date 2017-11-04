Pickford: Everton Will Avoid Relegation

Jordan Pickford, Everton goalie, is quite confident of the Merseyside club avoiding relegation this season.

Everton are currently 18th on the table and flirting with safety due to goal difference ahead of their match on Sunday.

The Merseyside club has had a poor run of games this season, leading to the sacking of Koeman, but Pickford is sure they can avoid relegation.

“It’s not been ideal but we are not far away from winning games,” he said.

“We’re not a club that is going to be in the bottom three for long I’d say. It’s just that the luck hasn’t come our way yet.

“It’s a totally different scenario for myself from last season. I think one win will get us to 13th or something in the league.

“Then that one win can become back-to-back wins, and that is where the confidence grows, and it starts Sunday.”

“We have had a bad lot of games. I love playing games week in week out, but it has been a change with the Europa League. That may have affected us,” Pickford continued.

“But we can’t be making excuses. We have to just move forward, dig in and get the win.”

“You have [fellow summer signing Wayne] Rooney, you have a lot of people who have been successful,” he continued. “The senior pros have all been successful in their careers, and that is where they help us.

“And then that is when the young lads become big characters, when they wear their hearts on their sleeves in the games. We won’t be struggling – it will only make us go forward and get the wins that we need.”

