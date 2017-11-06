Pilane accepts BMD ordinary membership – Mmegi Online
Advocate Sidney Pilane, though he does not agree with the Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) call for his party to hold a fresh congress in January 2018, has accepted to become an ordinary member of the Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD).
