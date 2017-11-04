Pages Navigation Menu

Plateau ADP chairman, Josiah Waziri Fursom, assassinated – The Punch

Plateau ADP chairman, Josiah Waziri Fursom, assassinated
The chairman of Action Democratic Party in Jos East Local Government Area, Josiah Waziri Fursom, has been killed by unknown assassins. The party's Director of Media, Kayode Jacobs, said Fursom was murdered by assassins on Thursday night. He said …
