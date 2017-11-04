‘Pokémon Go’ may have its own social network after Niantic’s newest acquisition

A dedicated social network may be coming to your ‘Pokémon Go’ game, as Niantic Labs just hired all five employees of Evertoon, a startup known for their technical expertise and social media innovation.

The post ‘Pokémon Go’ may have its own social network after Niantic’s newest acquisition appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

