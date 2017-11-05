Police arraign Jonathan’s nephew for shooting man at festival – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Police arraign Jonathan's nephew for shooting man at festival
The Punch
The police in Bayelsa State say they have arraigned Mr. Oguanisi Akpufu, a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in a Magistrates' court at Kolo in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state. Akpufu was arraigned for shooting and injuring a …
