Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police arraign Jonathan’s nephew for shooting man at festival – The Punch

Posted on Nov 5, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Punch

Police arraign Jonathan's nephew for shooting man at festival
The Punch
The police in Bayelsa State say they have arraigned Mr. Oguanisi Akpufu, a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, in a Magistrates' court at Kolo in the Ogbia Local Government Area of the state. Akpufu was arraigned for shooting and injuring a …
Ex-President Jonathan's Nephew Arraigned for Shooting Two in OtuekeTHISDAY Newspapers
Why Polce Re-arraingned Jonathan's NephewLeadership Newspapers
Jonathan's Nephew Arraigned For Shooting One During FestivalIndependent Newspapers Limited
Olisa Blogazine (satire) (press release) (blog) –National Mirror
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.