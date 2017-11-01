Police arrest Jonathan’s nephew, Akpusu for reckless shooting

Bayelsa State Police Command has confirmed the arrest and release of Mr. Oguanisi Akpusu, a nephew of former President Goodluck Jonathan, over the shooting of two persons during a Masquerade Festival at Emeyal 1 community of Ogbia Local Government Area. Police Commissioner, Asuquo Amba, told newsmen that investigations showed that the shooting was “accidental”. He […]

Police arrest Jonathan’s nephew, Akpusu for reckless shooting

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

