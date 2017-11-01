Pages Navigation Menu

Police confirm release of abducted nurse in Gombe

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in Crime | 0 comments

Mr Shina Olukolu ,Gombe state Commissioner of Police on Wednesday confirmed the release of Mr Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse  who was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa  town of Gombe. Olukolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone conversation that the victim was released in the early hours of Wednesday. “Due to persistent pressure from security agencies, led by police operatives, the victim was released very early this morning (Wednesday),” he said.

