Police confirm release of abducted nurse in Gombe

Mr Shina Olukolu ,Gombe state Commissioner of Police on Wednesday confirmed the release of Mr Ephraim Ajuji, a nurse who was abducted by hoodlums in the early hours of Tuesday in Dadin-Kowa town of Gombe. Olukolu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone conversation that the victim was released in the early hours of Wednesday. “Due to persistent pressure from security agencies, led by police operatives, the victim was released very early this morning (Wednesday),” he said.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

