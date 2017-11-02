Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Police parades 10 cultists, others responsible for killings in Rivers

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in News | 0 comments

RIVERS State Police Command has paraded ten people suspected to be cultists responsible for the various attacks and killing in different parts of Rivers State. Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, while parading the suspects at the state headquarters, said they belong to notorious cult groups namely Deywell and Icelanders, who have been […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.