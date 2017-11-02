Police parades 10 cultists, others responsible for killings in Rivers

RIVERS State Police Command has paraded ten people suspected to be cultists responsible for the various attacks and killing in different parts of Rivers State. Rivers State Commissioner of Police, CP Zaki Ahmed, while parading the suspects at the state headquarters, said they belong to notorious cult groups namely Deywell and Icelanders, who have been […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

