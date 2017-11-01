Police probe Rachel Shebesh’s husband over shooting – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Police probe Rachel Shebesh's husband over shooting
Daily Nation
A pistol and bullets. Mr Franklin Ambundo claims he shot himself. FILE PHOTO | NATION MEDIA GROUP. In Summary. By press time, Mr Ambudo was still undergoing treatment at the hospital. An officer privy to the investigations said that the pistol had been …
Rachael Shebesh husband in hospital after shooting himself while cocking his pistol
Police probing how Shebesh's husband got shot on his leg
Rachel Shebesh's husband Franklin Ambundo shoots himself
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!