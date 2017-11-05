Police van spotted in Uganda
So guys, here’s a viral photo of a Police van spotted in Uganda. Errrrmmmmm, is that a tricycle a.k.a Keke Napep , nnah mehn and it even has a learner tag!!
The post Police van spotted in Uganda appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.
This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!