Pope Francis requests Debate to Allow Married Men become Priests

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Pope Francis has reportedly raised the prospect of some married men becoming priests. In the Amazon region of Brazil where there is an acute shortage of priests, the pope has reportedly requested a debate to allow married men become priests. According to Telegraph, the pope’s decision was a result of a request made by Cardinal Claudio […]

