Popular Ghanaian movie producer names his new born baby ‘Google’ (Photos)

According to online reports, Ghollywood producer and director, Francis Francis Dzogbetsi popularly known Nebu Ur’ Majesty, just left Ghanaians in a slight shock after he named his 3-weeks old son after the World’s largest search engine, Google. During Christening of the boy, Francis decided to name his son,Google Ahmed Banda, a name that has since […]

