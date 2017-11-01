Pages Navigation Menu

Popular Ghanaian movie producer names his new born baby ‘Google’ (Photos)

Posted on Nov 1, 2017 in News | 0 comments

According to online reports, Ghollywood producer and director, Francis Francis Dzogbetsi popularly known Nebu Ur’ Majesty, just left Ghanaians in a slight shock after he named his 3-weeks old son after the World’s largest search engine, Google. During Christening of the boy, Francis decided to name his son,Google Ahmed Banda, a name that has since […]

