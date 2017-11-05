Popular Musician Osayomore Joseph Hospitalized After Being Released By Kidnappers After 30 Days

Veteran musician, Osayomore Joseph, who was kidnapped on October 3 by unknown gunmen at his residence at Orovie village, Upper Ekenhuan road in Benin, Edo State has been released. The singer, who is famed for his Edo funk and highlife music, was released a month after he was abducted upon returning home shortly after performing …

The post Popular Musician Osayomore Joseph Hospitalized After Being Released By Kidnappers After 30 Days appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

