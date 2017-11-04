Power Company Staff Atrested, Detained For Disconnecting Power Supplies To Jigawa Judiciary Quaters – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
Power Company Staff Atrested, Detained For Disconnecting Power Supplies To Jigawa Judiciary Quaters
Leadership Newspapers
The members of staff of Kano Electricity Distribution Company,(KEDCO) have been arrested and taken into custody for disconnecting the flow of power supply to the state judiciary complex and official residence of the state chief judge. The management of …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!