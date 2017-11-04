PR: Centra Releases Centra Wallet v2.0 and Announces Upcoming Developments

Miami, Florida: Centra Tech, Inc., the developers behind one of the world’s first multi-blockchain digital asset/cryptocurrency Prepaid Cards, is excited to introduce the new and improved digital assets wallet: Centra Wallet 2.0.

Centra Wallet 2.0 Enhancements:

● New and improved User Interface

● Improved cryptocurrency processing

● Enhanced security

● Ability to dynamically add cryptocurrencies at anytime

● Many more minor improvements

The upgrade to the Centra Wallet App includes core improvements to user experience, security, and overall functionality. International customers will soon be able to use their access codes to enable a fully functioning digital asset wallet with the capability to store and transact with major cryptocurrencies. The currently supported cryptocurrencies include: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, Dash, Monero, Zcash, Ripple, and Centra.

Centra Wallet 2.0 is available for download on iOS and Android.

Future Centra Wallet Features:

The Centra Tech team will continue to roll out incremental updates that improve the world’s most dynamic digital assets wallet. The upcoming updates will introduce the following new features:

• US customers using their access codes to enable a fully functioning digital asset wallet

• Centra Virtual Cards, which will allow customers to utilize Centra Pay to use NFC at accepted retailers/points-of-sale to pay for goods directly from their Centra Wallet.

• Adding an additional 4 digital assets by the end of the year.

• Ability to instantly buy and sell supported digital assets within the Centra Wallet using a linked bank account (no more wait times).

Other Centra Releases:

November kicks off a long list of future planned releases by Centra Tech, such as starting to ship the Centra international Prepaid Cards, the live alpha of Centra’s very own trading platform (Centra Network), the beta launch of Centra Market, and Centra Tokens being added to additional digital currency exchanges.

About Centra Tech

Founded in 2016, Centra is a cryptocurrency payment and commerce platform allowing users to buy, exchange and spend cryptocurrencies in real-time. Customers can use Centra Cards virtually with the Centra Wallet® or a physical Centra Card anywhere a MasterCard® is accepted. The Centra ecosystem also features Centra Market, a cryptocurrency commerce platform and Centra Network, a centralized and decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. Centra raised over US$40 million in a successful Token Sale. Centra Tech is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

