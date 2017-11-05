PR: SwissBorg The Blockchain Era of Swiss Private Banking

SwissBorg – Cyberbank of tomorrow owned by Community

In the near future, the Asset Management industry will go through disruptive changes and transformation, once bankers unlock the full potential of the Blockchain.

Today, SwissBorg reinventing the way the Wealth Management ecosystem works, by leveraging the Ethereum Network to build a democratic Decentralised Autonomous Organisation. The project will provide cyber-secure financial services operating in Switzerland, Canada and Japan through a digital branchless platform.

“Blockchain technology will be a massively disruptive force in the Financial Sector in the coming years. It will increase competition, improve services, access to information and reduce national barriers and transaction costs. Our mission is to create a cyberbank that offers democratic financial services (it is possible to invest from 1 CHF) accessible to anyone from anywhere at any time in the world”- Cyrus Fazel, Founder, CEO.

Main highlights:

SwissBorg: the DAO that will issue the CHSB Token, which will give token holder voting and economic rights over the Swiss Cooperative. Token holders are entitled to receive revenues generated by the DAO;

Cryptallion: the 1st products is Multi-strategy Token Hedge fund giving participants exposure to advanced investment strategies in cryptocurrencies with a competitive fee structure. The Cryptallion (CSB) Token will be 100% distributed to the network;

The Smart Mandate: an Investment Mandate encoded in a Smart Contract. Each client has its own customizable, transparent Smart Mandate that allows collaborating with several Financial Advisors hands-down. The Client can configure their banking requirements and investment strategies;

Cyborg Advisor: sophisticated investment strategies with the best technological tools based on Artificial Intelligence algorithms, helping holistically manage your assets with ease.

The main goal to innovate the Private Banking by implementing highly secure, transparent and customizable investment solutions.

SwissBorg is currently in a fundraising phase and is preparing for its ICO starting November 21st.

