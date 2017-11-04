Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Pray for Buhari, Aisha to come out of Aso Rock alive – Fani-Kayode

Posted on Nov 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, Femi Fani-Kayode, has called on Nigerians to pray for President Muhammadu Buhari and his wife, Aisha to come out of Aso Rock alive. Fani-Kayode observed that Nigerian leaders who assume power hardly come out alive with their wives or family members intact. He traced […]

Pray for Buhari, Aisha to come out of Aso Rock alive – Fani-Kayode

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.