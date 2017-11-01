President Buhari approves public fund for Nigeria’s fallen heroes

Nigerian veterans and fallen heroes received support from President Muhammadu Buhari after he lauched the 2018 Emblem and Appeal Fund in Abuja. The president was accompanied to the event of the Armed Forces Remembrance Day by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, top government officials, service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police. In his speech at …

The post President Buhari approves public fund for Nigeria’s fallen heroes appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

