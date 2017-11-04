President threatens to sack VP

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe on Saturday threatened to sack his deputy, Emmerson Mnangagwa. He made the declaration at a rally where his wife Grace was booed by some party supporters. ￼Mnangagwa, nicknamed ‘the Crocodile’, is one of the top candidates to suceed Mugabe. But Grace Mugabe has also been tipped to take over from her […]

