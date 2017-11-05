President Zuma remains committed to nuclear project and Russia – News24

Pages Navigation Menu

President Zuma remains committed to nuclear project and Russia
Johannesburg – Those who do not support South Africa's nuclear project are backing western agendas, President Jacob Zuma said during his Oliver Tambo centenary address in Kagiso, Johannesburg on Sunday. Zuma went into detail explaining the ANC's …
