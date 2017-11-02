Proof Suite Launches Token Sale

SEOUL, November 1, 2017 – Proof Suite, an opensource software company that develops blockchain-powered investment market platforms, has launched its token sale today.

A total number of 1,181,031 Proof Tokens (PRFT) – 50% of the total supply – will be sold at the rate of 0.088 ETH per 1 PRFT, and all unsold tokens will be burned.

Proof Suite recently completed its month-long token presale with over $1.7M raised, attracting Crypto hedge fund groups such as Tokens-as-a-Service (TaaS).

Proof Suite features a censorship-resistant desktop and web application leveraging its unique invention, the Assurance Market Protocol (AMP), for trading real-world and crypto assets via the Ethereum blockchain.

More than 10,000 users are trading tokenized properties, company shares, and intellectual properties on the blockchain through Proof Suite.

More information about Proof Suite’s public token sale can be found on www.proofsuite.com/token.

NOTE: Recently, many projects such as Raiden Network were affected by fraudulent websites with similar URLs. We are currently facing similar situations and would like to kindly request that you double check your URL when visiting www.ProofSuite.com.

