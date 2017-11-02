Pages Navigation Menu

Putin backs Iran nuclear deal, visits seen as rejection of U.S. policy

Posted on Nov 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed support for the Iran nuclear deal on an official visit to Tehran on Wednesday, in what Iran’s leadership has interpreted as a rejection of U.S. policy. Putin met with his Iranian counterpart, Hassan Rowhani, who had been expecting a statement of approval from the Russian leader on the 2015 deal…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

