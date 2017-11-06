Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Q3: Flour Mills backward integration, marketing strategy spur profit growth by 53.2% – Vanguard

Posted on Nov 6, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

Q3: Flour Mills backward integration, marketing strategy spur profit growth by 53.2%
Vanguard
DESPITE the challenging environment, the back integration and marketing strategies adopted by Flour Mills Nigeria Plc have contributed significantly to spur growth in its Profit Before Tax, PBT by 53.2 per cent to N13.48 billion for the first half H1
Flour Mills grew half-year profit by 53%The Punch

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.